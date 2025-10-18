KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $635,000 in Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AAMI opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.39. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

Acadian Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.07 million. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 174.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAMI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadian Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Acadian Asset Management Profile

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

