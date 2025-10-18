KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $592,000 Investment in BW LPG Limited $BWLP

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 308,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 51,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BWLP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. BW LPG Limited has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.09 million. BW LPG had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BW LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

