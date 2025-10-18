KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 100 Shares of WD-40 Company $WDFC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 210.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 420.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 656.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 49.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WD-40 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.00.

WD-40 Stock Up 2.6%

WD-40 stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.09. WD-40 Company has a twelve month low of $188.43 and a twelve month high of $292.36.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.