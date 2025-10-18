KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 1,200 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cactus were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cactus alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cactus by 482.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 197,887 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cactus by 11.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cactus by 535.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth $376,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Cactus Trading Up 2.7%

WHD stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.28 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.