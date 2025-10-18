KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 25,900 Shares of Site Centers Corp. $SITC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Site Centers by 275.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Site Centers by 256.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Site Centers by 61.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Site Centers in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Site Centers by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Site Centers Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Site Centers stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Site Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Site Centers Announces Dividend

Site Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Site Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Site Centers

About Site Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

