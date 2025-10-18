KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 400 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. This represents a 17.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $118.46 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

