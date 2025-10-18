KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 600 Shares of AZZ Inc. $AZZ

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AZZ were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AZZ by 1,121.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AZZ by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $97.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.72.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 19.69%. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

In other news, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,576.84. The trade was a 38.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $4,655,418. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

