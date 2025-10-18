KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 600 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 77.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 186.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of OPENLANE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

