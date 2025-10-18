KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 800 Shares of AAR Corp. $AIR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AAR were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 88.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in AAR by 128.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 31,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,461,924.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 360,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,162,665.63. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $546,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,267.90. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,182 shares of company stock worth $7,331,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $82.92 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

