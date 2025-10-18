KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 800 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,454,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 447.5% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 926,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,779,000 after buying an additional 757,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 48.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 771,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,245,000 after buying an additional 253,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $520,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,236.76. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $592,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,281,925.68. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $3,998,816 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.2%

PFSI opened at $119.98 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.