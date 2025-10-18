KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 8,500 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,954.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $17.80.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

