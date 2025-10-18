KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 900 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Zacks Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.