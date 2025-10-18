KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stake in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $45.89 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens cut Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

