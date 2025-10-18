KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stake in Griffon Corporation $GFF

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Griffon were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

GFF opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Griffon Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

