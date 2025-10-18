KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stake in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sylvamo by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Sylvamo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sylvamo has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $56.50.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

