KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE FCPT opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 698,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,020.40. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $695,800.60. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.