KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Intapp were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.71, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,922.25. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $260,099.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 882,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,828.12. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

