KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,000 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,401 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 423,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 520.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 165,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 197,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,904. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:BHE opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 64.76%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

