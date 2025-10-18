KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $649,000 Position in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.02 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 103.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Burford Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burford Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.