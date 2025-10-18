Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) vs. Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Head to Head Analysis

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Korro Bio and Kiora Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korro Bio $2.27 million 174.36 -$83.58 million ($9.75) -4.32 Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A $3.60 million ($2.91) -0.93

Profitability

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korro Bio. Korro Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiora Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Korro Bio and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korro Bio N/A -61.51% -42.87% Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.17% -34.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Korro Bio and Kiora Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korro Bio 1 0 5 2 3.00 Kiora Pharmaceuticals 1 1 1 0 2.00

Korro Bio currently has a consensus target price of $86.83, suggesting a potential upside of 106.01%. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.00%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Korro Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Korro Bio has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Korro Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Korro Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats Korro Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). It uses its RNA editing platform, OPERA to generate differentiated RNA editing product candidates. The company is also developing programs for Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, and other subsets of pain. Korro Bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, and KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treating patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery for corneal wound repair. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

