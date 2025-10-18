Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,139 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush set a $310.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

AAPL stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

