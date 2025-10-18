Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of ABT Q4 Earnings

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8%

ABT opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 372,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

