Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for JNJ Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn $11.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.42. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2027 earnings at $12.51 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

JNJ stock opened at $193.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average is $164.80. The firm has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,877,174,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,832,000 after acquiring an additional 620,039 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

