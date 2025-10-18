LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ Stake Raised by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 2,750.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $9.92 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,546.24. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,676,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,859 shares of company stock worth $1,193,100. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

