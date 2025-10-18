LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average is $216.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

