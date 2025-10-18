Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 163 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.97. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

