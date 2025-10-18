MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Trading 67% Higher – Here’s Why

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 67% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $24.48. 694,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 969,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

MAG Silver Stock Up 67.0%

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 104.0%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

