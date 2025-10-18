Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Cornerstone Enterprises LLC

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.9% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $746.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total transaction of $367,374.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,353.28. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,933,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $897.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

