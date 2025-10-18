Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,933,323. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $746.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.68.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

