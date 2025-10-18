M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 214 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 240 to GBX 265 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 290 to GBX 305 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 255.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10,208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 171.55 and a 52-week high of GBX 279.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 earnings per share for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that M&G will post 24.2485207 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

