Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $513.58 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.