Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $513.58 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.97.

