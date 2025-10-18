Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 30,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 263,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Down 7.2%

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

