MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $208.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77. MYR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.72 and a 12 month high of $220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

