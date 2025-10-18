Navient Corporation $NAVI Stake Increased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Navient were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 32.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 353,898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 47.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 381,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 122,061 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 31.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,954,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 41.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Trading Up 0.2%

Navient stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.34. Navient Corporation has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Navient had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.07.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

