nCino Inc. $NCNO Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in nCino were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in nCino by 27.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in nCino by 63.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $114,054.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,417.55. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $127,889.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,733,054.45. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,480,723 shares of company stock worth $135,667,553. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

nCino Trading Down 1.2%

NCNO opened at $23.76 on Friday. nCino Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.