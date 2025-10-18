New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,037 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 101,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 93,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 15,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

