NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

