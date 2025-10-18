NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by NRI Wealth Management LC

NRI Wealth Management LC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 8.9% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

