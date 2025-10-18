NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Cut by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.97. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.