Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

