ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. 745,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,027,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ParaZero Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ParaZero Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ParaZero Technologies has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

