Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 432.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 27.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 205.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,359,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,792,943.79. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $2,469,954.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,780,197.44. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $114.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

