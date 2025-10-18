Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 373.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,523,000 after buying an additional 897,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 4,231.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 607,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Pentair by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after acquiring an additional 594,989 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.