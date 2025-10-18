Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 184,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,449,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Perfect Moment in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perfect Moment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -3.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perfect Moment stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 3.02% of Perfect Moment worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

