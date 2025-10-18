PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 14,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 57,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

PetroChina Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

