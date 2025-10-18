PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Head-To-Head Contrast

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

PHINIA has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PHINIA and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 6 3 1 2.50 Cooper-Standard 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PHINIA presently has a consensus target price of $55.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.32%. Cooper-Standard has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.71%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PHINIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and Cooper-Standard”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.40 billion 0.61 $79.00 million $2.59 20.47 Cooper-Standard $2.73 billion 0.21 -$78.75 million $1.62 19.60

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Cooper-Standard. Cooper-Standard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 3.22% 10.74% 4.48% Cooper-Standard 1.08% N/A -0.58%

Summary

PHINIA beats Cooper-Standard on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems. It also provides fuel and brake delivery systems comprising chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, brake jounce lines, direct injection and port fuel rails, MagAlloy break tube coating, and ArmorTube brake tube coating. In addition, the company offers fluid transfer systems, such as heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, diesel particulate filter lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks and deaerators, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and discharge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, high temperature MLTs, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

