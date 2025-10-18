Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Stock Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,793,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $99,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after buying an additional 283,752 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,484,000 after buying an additional 149,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,781,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

