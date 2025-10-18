Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

