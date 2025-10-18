Popular, Inc. $BPOP Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 112.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Popular Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $115.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.1328 dividend. Popular’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

